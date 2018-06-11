Elderly woman struck by vehicle near Caledonia
An elderly woman has been transported to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle near Caledonia.
Police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck near McRoberts and Innes avenues around 3:30 p.m.
Paramedics say they transported a woman in her 80s to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The vehicle remained on scene.
