

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a large dump truck in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said they responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian near Dorcas Street and Minotola Avenue.

An elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Peel paramedics said.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed while authorities investigate the incident.