Elderly woman pronounced dead after collision in Mississauga
Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 3:30PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 4, 2018 4:13PM EST
A female pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a large dump truck in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police said they responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian near Dorcas Street and Minotola Avenue.
An elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Peel paramedics said.
Police say the driver remained at the scene.
Roads in the area are closed while authorities investigate the incident.