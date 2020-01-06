TORONTO -- An elderly woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Little Portugal neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Dundas Street West and Sheridan Avenue just after 4 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found a woman in her 70s suffering from serious injuries, police said.

The woman has since been rushed to a trauma centre. The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, according to police.

Police have not disclosed if the victim’s injuries are life-threatening or non-life-threatening.

Dundas Street West has been closed between Dufferin Street and Sheridan Avenue as police investigate.

This is a developing story more to come.