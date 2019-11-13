Elderly woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 7:07PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 13, 2019 9:28PM EST
An elderly woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday evening.
Police said the incident happened near Hurontario Street and The Queensway just before 6:30 p.m. as the 79-year-old woman was crossing.
Once emergency crews arrived, they located the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to a trauma centre.
The driver remained on scene, according to police.
As a result, two lanes northbound on Hurontario Street are closed.
Peel police said that the Major Collision Bureau is on scene as an investigatioin gets underway.