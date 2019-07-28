

Chris Herhalt , CTV News Toronto





A woman in her 70s is dead after she was found face-down in the pool of a North York home on Sunday evening.

Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says officers were called to a home in the Beechwood and Fenn avenues area, west of York Mills Road and Bayview Avenue, at about 6 p.m. for a report of a woman face-down in a pool.

Paramedics said they arrived to find the woman without vital signs.

Life-saving efforts were performed on the woman by police, then by paramedics, to no avail.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was not identified by authorities.