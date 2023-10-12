Elderly woman found dead on road after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

An elderly woman has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough early Thursday.

Emergency crews got a call about a person lying on the side of the road at Steeles Avenue and Putnam Gate at around 6:47 a.m.

Toronto police said initially that the person may have been struck by a vehicle. They later confirmed that an elderly woman had been struck.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

No other details have been released so far.

Steeles Avenue is closed in both directions from Kennedy Road to Kelvin Grove Avenue as police investigate.