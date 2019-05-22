

The Canadian Press





OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Police say an 84-year-old woman from Burlington, Ont., has died of complications from injuries she sustained in an unusual crash in neighbouring Oakville earlier this month.

Halton regional police say the woman, whose name will not be released at the request of her family, died on Monday.

A 92-year-old woman who was hurt in the May 8 crash remains in hospital in serious condition.

Police say the crash occurred when a vehicle became stuck on a median separating a church parking lot from a driveway.

The driver and her two passengers got out of the car, surveyed the scene, and decided to call a tow truck.

But when the driver and a passenger reached in to grab their belongings, the driver inadvertently put the car into gear and caused it to accelerate, striking the driver and passenger.