Elderly woman dies in single vehicle collision east of Toronto

An elderly woman died following a single motor vehicle collision in Pickering Friday morning.

Durham police said they were called to the area of Pickering Uxbridge Townline and Sideline 28 at around 10:15 a.m.

Police said the driver was heading southbound on Sideline 28 “when the vehicle left the roadway.”

The 71-year-old woman died at the hospital, police said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while Durham Regional Police’s Collision Investigation Unit conducted its investigation and collected evidence.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call D/Cst. Lathangue of the Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5255, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).