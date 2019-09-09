

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 75-year-old woman has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Westown Plaza, located in the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road, around 4:20 p.m.

Police said that the woman was crossing Dixon Road when she was struck by a vehicle travelling westbound.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment, but police said she succumbed to her injuries the following day.

The 47-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information or dashboard camera footage of the area to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.