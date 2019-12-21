TORONTO -- An elderly woman has died after a fire broke out at a North York nursing home Friday evening.

Toronto Fire Services said they received a call about the fire near the lobby of Cummer Lodge, a city-run long-term care facility near Cummer and Willowdale avenues.

They said an elderly female was found with third-degree burns and was transported to hospital by paramedics.

Sadly, an elderly woman has died after a small fire inside a North York long-term care home last night. Our condolences to friends and family of the deceased. https://t.co/QfZ6nAbBLX #Toronto — Toronto Firefighters (@TPFFA) December 21, 2019

In a statement released Saturday morning, the city confirmed that the resident has died, and offered its “deepest condolences to the family and friends” of the resident.

“The origin, cause and circumstances of the fire are under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal,” the city wrote.

Mayor John Tory also sent his condolences to the victim's family.

The city said that there was no damage to the facility as a result of the fire and no other injuries reported.