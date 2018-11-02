

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An elderly woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton early Friday morning.

It happened on Ray Lawson Boulevard near McLaughlin Road shortly after 7:30 a.m.

"Unfortunately the female did die on scene," Peel Regional Police Const. Danny Marttini said.

Police say the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

While the cause of the collision is under investigation, Marttini said it appears at this point that the pedestrian was not crossing at a posted crosswalk when she was hit.

It was still dark outside when the woman was struck, Marttini said, making it making it difficult for drivers to see her or divert in time.

"To my knowledge, it was prior to an intersection," she told CP24.

"The reality is, low light or high lights -- little things can cause people to get distracted, whether it be the pedestrian or the driver. It only takes one moment for everything to change."

Ray Lawson Boulevard has been closed between McLaughlin Road and Windmill Boulevard to accommodate an investigation.

The service's Major Collision Bureau will attend the scene.

The deadly crash marks a dangerous 24-hours on GTA roads.

At least 17 pedestrians were hit by vehicles in Toronto over Thursday night during a steady bout of rain.

“Too many people are being injured on our roads. Collisions are preventable and discussion within families about road safety are necessary,” a tweet from Toronto Police Traffic Services this morning reads.

“Less daylight, rain, rushed lifestyles, distractions, speed are all factors.”

The incidents were spread across the city, but police said at least four collisions occurred on Kipling Avenue.

One in particular, just north of Finch Avenue at Annabelle Drive, left an elderly man with life-threatening injuries.

In Peel Region, a man in his 50s was suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle near Kimbermount and Eglinton avenues at around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday.

“The weather we have going on continues to be this rain, low level visibility, which means for drivers, pedestrians, everybody out thee, needs to pay more attention,” Marttini said.