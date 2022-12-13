Elderly woman, child hospitalized after head-on collision in Toronto

An elderly woman and a child have been transported to hospital following a head-on collision in northwest Toronto Tuesday.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the incident occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m. in the area of Kipling and Steeles avenues.

Officials confirmed an elderly woman was transported in life-threatening condition to a local hospital, while a two-year-old child was transported in stable condition to a pediatric trauma centre.

Currently, Steeles Avenue is closed from Kipling to Islington avenues in both directions. Officials say the intersection can be expected to remain closed for hours to allow for investigation.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Kipling/Steeles

- Medics have transported a child under the age of 5 to hospital

- Unknown injuries on child

- A woman has been transported to hospital via emergency run

ROAD CLOSURE: Steeles is closed from Kipling to Islington in both directions

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 13, 2022

On Tuesday morning, a pedestrian was killed in a collision at Courtneypark Drive and Edwards Boulevard in Mississauga.

This is a developing story. More to come…