

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say an 82-year-old woman who was seriously injured when a bus braked suddenly has died.

The incident happened on a bus operated by the Toronto Transit Commission in the city's east end on the morning of May 29.

Police say the bus driver hit the brakes suddenly when a pickup truck changed lanes.

They say an 82-year-old woman onboard the bus went tumbling and was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman, who has not been identified, died in hospital on Thursday.

Investigators are looking to hear from anyone who was on the bus at the time or who may have video of the incident.