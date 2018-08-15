

CTV News Toronto





An elderly woman has been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say officers responded to a call of a pedestrian struck near Moffatt Avenua and Charolais Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. There was a report that someone was possibly dragged by a vehicle.

Officers say they found an elderly woman on scene conscious and breathing. She was transported to a trauma centre.

The extent of her injuries is not known.

The intersection will be closed while police investigate. Police also say that access to Torrance Woods is restricted.