Elderly pedestrian struck by vehicle near Sheppard Avenue and Kennedy Road
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, December 30, 2017 6:44PM EST
An elderly male has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Agincourt neighbourhood, paramedics say.
The collision happened near Sheppard Avenue and Kennedy Road at around 6 p.m.
Police say that the male is believed to be 70 years old.
Roads in the area have been closed as an investigation is conducted at the scene.