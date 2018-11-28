Elderly pedestrian pronounced dead after collision in Port Perry
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:14PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:51PM EST
An elderly pedestrian has been pronounced dead after a collision in Port Perry on Wednesday night.
The crash took place on Island Road at around 6 p.m., according to Durham Regional Police.
No information regarding the vehicle involved has been released.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the deadly incident is conducted.