

CTV News Toronto





An 84-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Markham early Thursday morning.

York Regional Police say the crash occurred near Ninth Line and 14th Avenue, north of Winterberry Drive, shortly before 6 a.m.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but did not survive.

Police said the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.

A portion of the intersection has been closed to accommodate an investigation. Police anticipate the area could be closed into the early afternoon.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.