An elderly pedestrian suffered critical injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's downtown core on Tuesday.

According to Toronto police, the woman was hit near Dundas and Huron streets sometime before noon.

Toronto Paramedics say the woman suffered "significant head trauma," though police previously reported that she was in a "semi-conscious" state when they arrived.

The woman, believed to be in her 70s, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained on the scene.

Roads in the vicinity of the incident have been closed to allow for an investigation by Toronto police traffic services.