

The Canadian Press





EXETER, Ont. -- An elderly woman who went to check on her husband on their southwestern Ontario property died outdoors from extreme cold this week, while her spouse was found dead after a medical episode.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called to check on the well-being of the couple in the Exeter area around 9 a.m. on Wednesday and found their bodies.

They say the body of 90-year-old Grant Triebner was found just inside an open barn on the property.

An obituary posted on a funeral home website says he died from a massive heart attack.

Police say his wife, 83-year-old Ada Triebner, had gone outside to check on her husband, but died due to the extreme cold, which has enveloped much of Ontario.

They say foul play is not suspected.