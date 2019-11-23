TORONTO -- An elderly man has sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run late Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to Humewood Drive and St. Clair Avenue around 11:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an 84-year-old man unconscious, with serious injuries.

The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the man was attempting to cross St. Clair Avenue West when he was struck by the vehicle.

The driver involved in the collision initially slowed down before fleeing the scene, police said.

The vehicle is being described as a dark blue Volkswagen SUV with the Ontario licence plate number “CKKE 113.” The vehicle may have front-end damage and was last seen travelling westbound on St. Clair Avenue West.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-1900 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.