Elderly man suffers critical injuries after being struck by car
Police investigate after an elderly pedestrian was struck by a car in North York. (Peter Muscat)
Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, July 28, 2019 1:00PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 28, 2019 2:36PM EDT
An elderly man has been rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries after being struck by a car in North York.
Police say the man was struck in the Islington Avenue and Millwick Drive area just after 12 p.m. today.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is not believed to be injured.
Islington Avenue is closed south of Steeles to north of Satterly for a police investigation.
Millwick Drive is also closed in both directions at Islington Avenue.