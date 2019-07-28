

Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto





An elderly man has been rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries after being struck by a car in North York.

Police say the man was struck in the Islington Avenue and Millwick Drive area just after 12 p.m. today.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is not believed to be injured.

Update:

- the pedestrian's injuries are life threatening

- @trafficservices recon' team attending

- the entire intersection in now closed

- please use an alternate route@TPS31Div #GO1419121^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 28, 2019

Islington Avenue is closed south of Steeles to north of Satterly for a police investigation.

Millwick Drive is also closed in both directions at Islington Avenue.