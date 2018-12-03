

The Canadian Press





An elderly man who was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s South Cedarbrae neighbourhood last week has succumbed to his injuries.

The incident occurred on Nov. 25 at around 5:50 p.m.

Police said an 80-year-old man was crossing Bellamy Road North at Cedar Brae Boulevard when he was struck by a Buick travelling westbound on Bellamy Road. The Buick was being driven by a 29-year-old man.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital.

In a news release issued Monday, police confirmed that the pedestrian had succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Nov. 29.

It is not known whether charges have been laid in connection with the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information about the collision or security or dash-camera footage of the area to contact authorities at 416-808-1900 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.