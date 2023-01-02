Elderly man struck by vehicle in Mississauga in critical condition: paramedics

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.

The collision happened at 12:39 p.m. in the area of City Centre Drive and Kariya Gate, just outside of Square One Shopping Centre.

The victim, whom police described as elderly, was rushed to a trauma centre.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services told CP24 that the man’s injuries are life threatening.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.

Drivers in the area are being asked to use alternative routes.