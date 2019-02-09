Elderly man struck and pinned by vehicle in Mississauga
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, February 9, 2019 2:47PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 9, 2019 2:52PM EST
A man in his late 70s is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the parking lot of a commercial plaza in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police said the man was in a plaza in the area of Elmcreek Road and Dundas Street West when he was struck by a car.
Paramedics said the man was struck by a car travelling at high speed and was in life-threatening condition, pinned to a wall when they arrived.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Police said the driver involved remained at the scene.