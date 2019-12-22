TORONTO -- A 70-year-old man was taken to hospital after his motor scooter collided with a streetcar in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police said the incident happened at around 11 a.m. along Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue.

The man had serious injuries, including a head injury, but police said they were not life-threatening.

Queen Street West had been closed in both directions at the scene, but has since reopened.

2nd pedestrian injured in North York

A pedestrian was also seriously injured after a collision in North York.

Police said the collision took place at around 2 p.m. on Finch Avenue West and Jayzel Drive.

The victim has been taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.