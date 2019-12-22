Elderly man seriously injured after struck by streetcar
A man is seriously injured after his motor scooter collided with a streetcar in downtown Toronto on Dec. 22, 2019.
TORONTO -- A 70-year-old man was taken to hospital after his motor scooter collided with a streetcar in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon.
Toronto police said the incident happened at around 11 a.m. along Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue.
The man had serious injuries, including a head injury, but police said they were not life-threatening.
Queen Street West had been closed in both directions at the scene, but has since reopened.
2nd pedestrian injured in North York
A pedestrian was also seriously injured after a collision in North York.
Police said the collision took place at around 2 p.m. on Finch Avenue West and Jayzel Drive.
The victim has been taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating.