    • Elderly man seriously injured after collision with dump truck near Hamilton: OPP

    Kerry Schmidt

    An elderly man has been rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a collision near Hamilton on Thursday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

    In a video posted on social media, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said at around 1:30 p.m., an 80-year-old man was driving west on Highway 5, between Oldfield Road North and Sydenham Road, when he entered the westbound lanes of the highway.

    Schmidt said he drifted into the path of a dump truck and the two vehicles collided.

    The elderly man was rushed to hospital with “serious, potentially life-threatening” injuries, Schmidt said.

    The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

    The OPP’s collision reconstruction unit is on scene.

