Elderly man seriously injured after being hit by car in Mississauga
Published Monday, December 23, 2019 2:59PM EST
Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon)
TORONTO -- A 70-year-old man has been transported to a trauma center after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Kennedy Road and Indian Summer Trail around 2:20 p.m.
Paramedics said the victim was found suffering from a head injury. He was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital in serious condition.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.