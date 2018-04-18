

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





An elderly man has been rushed to hospital without vital signs after he was pulled from a fire in the city’s east end.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a highrise apartment building on Strathmore Boulevard, near Danforth and Greenwood avenues, at around 3:30 a.m.

The fire started in a unit on the 13th floor of the building, Toronto Fire Capt. Michael Westwood told CP24.

When firefighters arrived, smoke had migrated into the hallway near the unit of origin.

“Crews made entry, quick entry, got the fire knocked down, and during their primary search, rescued and removed one occupant from the unit,” Dept. Chief Jim Jessop said at the scene Wednesday.

Firefighters brought the injured occupant down to the lobby, where emergency crews conducted CPR.

According to paramedics, the victim, identified as a man in his 70s, was without vital signs when he was taken to hospital for treatment.

“We don’t have a status update at this time,” Jessop said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the occupant and his or her family.”

The apartment building was not evacuated but occupants were asked to shelter in place.

The 13th floor has been ventilated and crews are clearing the scene.

A fire investigator will be at the building today looking into the cause and origin of the blaze.

Westwood said it is not yet clear if the fire is suspicious in nature or if the Office of the Fire Marshal will be notified.