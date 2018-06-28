

CTV News Toronto





An elderly man has been rushed to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in North York.

It happened in the Bayview and Sheppard avenues area, near the southbound ramp to Highway 401, shortly before 10:30 a.m.

According to Toronto police, the pedestrian was operating a scooter when he was hit.

Police say the vehicle involved in the crash remained on the scene.

Toronto paramedics say they transported the victim to hospital in serious condition. His age has not been provided.

The Bayview ramp and roads in the vicinity of the incident have been closed while police investigate.

