Elderly man in wheelchair dies after being struck by car in Scarborough
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 12:12PM EDT
An 82-year-old man has died from injuries sustained after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough earlier this month.
The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 6.
Police said an elderly man in a motorized wheelchair was attempting to cross Claremore Avenue at Craiglee Drive when he was struck by a Pontiac G6 driven by a 66-year-old man, police said in a news release.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he died on Wednesday.
Police are asking any local residents or businesses who may have video footage of the area or the incident to contact investigators.