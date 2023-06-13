Elderly man in hospital following Brampton incident

An elderly man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after some sort of incident outside a Brampton home.

It happened near the intersection of Chinguacousy Road and Sandalwood Parkway on Tuesday afternoon.

CP24 camera footage showed the scene of the incident, which appeared to be a backyard.

Police said the Ministry of Labour has been notified. The man has been taken to local hospital. There has been no further update on his condition.