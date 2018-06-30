

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





An elderly man who was reported missing from the city’s Downsview neighbourdhood on Friday has been found.

Angelo Velocci, 78, was last seen in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 4:40 p.m.

In a message posted to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, police said that there was a growing concern for Velocci’s safety amid sweltering temperatures that were expected to reach 36 C today.

At around 10:20 p.m., police announced that the man had been found and thanked the public for their help.