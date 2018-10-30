

The Canadian Press





A 90-year-old man has succumbed to the injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Dovercourt Park neighbourhood two weeks ago.

The incident occurred around noon on Oct. 18, near Ossington Avenue and Northumberland Street.

According to Toronto police, an elderly man operating a personal mobility device was crossing Ossington Avenue when he was struck by a BMW M3 that was travelling southbound.

The BMW was being driven by a 30-year-old man, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police confirmed that the pedestrian died in the hospital on Monday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are urging anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area to contact authorities at 416-808-1900 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.