An 84-year-old man has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a hit and run over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to St. Clair Avenue and Humewood, near Christie Street, around 11:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision.

According to investigators, the elderly man was crossing St. Clair Avenue when he was struck by a blue SUV travelling westbound.

The driver of the vehicle slowed down for a moment before fleeing the scene, police said.

Officers found the man unconscious, with serious injuries, and rushed him to the hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, police said the man had succumbed to his injuries.

Police have previously described the suspect vehicle as being a dark blue Volkswagen SUV with the Ontario licence plate number “CKKE 113.” The vehicle may have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.