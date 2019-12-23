TORONTO -- An 81-year-old man has died in hospital after a two-vehicle collision in North York earlier this month.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Senlac Road around 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 after receiving a report of a crash.

According to investigators, a 49-year-old woman driving a Honda Odyssey was turning north on Senlac Road at the same time a Honda CRV, driven by the victim, was travelling west on Sheppard Avenue.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection, police said.

The Honda CRV continued west on Sheppard Avenue, eventually mounting the curb and hitting a tree.

The 81-year-old man and his 77-year-old female passenger were both taken to the hospital.

Police confirmed that the man succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said, and anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.