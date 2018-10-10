

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 90-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries, after being struck by a vehicle in York last month.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Sept. 20.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Toronto police said that the man was operating a personal mobility device on the sidewalk on the east side of Dufferin Street at Castlefield Avenue at the time of the collision.

The man was struck by a Toyota Rav 4 when he entered the intersection. The Toyota was driven by a 58-year-old woman, police said.

The man fell to the ground and hit his head. He was transported to the hospital with head injuries.

According to police, the man was pronounced dead in hospital on Tuesday.

Police say the case is considered closed and charges have not been filed.

“We’re not going to be blaming anyone for this,” Sgt. Alex Crews at Traffic Services told CP24. “The message to all individuals using the road is that we all have to be careful and watch out for each other.”