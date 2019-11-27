A 91-year-old man has died in hospital after he was struck by a car in midtown Toronto last week.

Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West near Rosewell Avenue just after 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Police said the elderly man was crossing Lawrence Avenue West from south to north when he was struck by a Nissan Pathfinder driving eastbound.

The man was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old driver of the Nissan Pathfinder remained at the scene.

Police are asking residents, businesses and drivers who may have security camera or dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

No charges have been laid in this case.