Advertisement
Elderly man dead after crash in Brampton
Published Saturday, August 29, 2020 2:31PM EDT
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
TORONTO -- An 87-year-old man is dead following a crash in Brampton early Saturday morning, Peel Regional Police say.
Police say two cars collided at around 1:46 a.m. at Bovaird and Great Lakes Drive.
An elderly man was announced dead at the scene.
Police say a driver remained at the scene and no arrests have been made.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Peel Police’s major collision bureau is investigating.