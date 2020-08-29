TORONTO -- An 87-year-old man is dead following a crash in Brampton early Saturday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

Police say two cars collided at around 1:46 a.m. at Bovaird and Great Lakes Drive.

An elderly man was announced dead at the scene.

Police say a driver remained at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Peel Police’s major collision bureau is investigating.