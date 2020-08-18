TORONTO -- Peel police are investigating a suspicious death in Mississauga Tuesday morning.

At around 8:10 a.m., police responded to an apartment building on Kaneff Drive, in the area of Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road.

A woman in her 80s was found dead at the residence.

The cause of her death is not known.

Police have deemed her death as suspicious.

SUSPICIOUS DEATH:

- Area of Hurontario St/Burnhamthorpe Rd in #Mississauga

- Woman in her 80's is deceased

- Man in 80's is in custody

- Both known to each other

- Homicide & Missing Persons Bureau has taken carriage of investigation

- Call received at 8:10 a.m.

- PR20-0263488 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 18, 2020

A man in his 80s was arrested at the residence, police said.

According to investigators, the man and woman know each other and police believe all persons responsible are in custody.

The Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau has taken over the investigation.