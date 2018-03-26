

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two males were taken to hospital this morning following a wrong-way crash on the Gardiner Expressway.

According to police, an elderly male driver was going the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the highway near South Kingsway when he collided with a truck.

Two males were taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries following the collision.

Police say they do not believe the elderly man was impaired at the time of the crash.

The crash closed all westbound lanes of the highway but the area has since reopened.

Police have not said what, if any, charges the driver will be facing.