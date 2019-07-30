

Katherine DeClerq , CTV News Toronto





Eighteen children have been treated after emergency crews responded to reports of chlorine contamination at a Burlington pool Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at LaSalle Wading Pool and Splash Pad, near LaSalle Park Road and Plains Road West.

According to investigators, 12 children between the ages of four and seven were treated at the scene. Six children were transported to the hospital “for precautionary measures,” police said.

Investigators say that city officials are testing the water at the scene.

Police say that equipment malfunction may be the cause of the contamination.