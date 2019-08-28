An eight-year-old boy was given the VIP treatment at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto on Wednesday morning—thanks to the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada.

Haiden Thomas from Medicine Hat, Alberta, was diagnosed with juvenile osteoporosis, a brittle bone disorder, in 2015. His mother said he started getting fractures when he was 16-months-old.

“He’s had nine fractures in total. It’s as easy as walking, tripping and breaking,” said the boy’s mother, Brandi Thomas.

On Wednesday, Haiden Thomas and his family, including his grandmother and siblings, made his first trip to Ontario, and the CNE. The eight-year-old told CTV News Toronto that he was most looking forward to “the rides, and the games, and the candy.

Haiden Thomas was given an all-day ride pass and the chance to take to the midway before it was open. He tried his hand at a number of carnival games and had his fill of cotton candy.

“He’s so excited- I’ve never seen him so happy,” Brandi Thomas said.

As part of that VIP treatment, Haiden Thomas also had an EXpress Train named after him, complete with a custom license plate.

“This is such a great opportunity,” said Lyndsay Lonergan of Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada. “The CNE has been really great in providing them the VIP treatment.”

The Thomas family also plans to visit Canada’s Wonderland and Niagara Falls during their trip to Ontario.