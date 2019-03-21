

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police say that they have arrested eight people and seized millions of dollars in drugs following a fourth-month long investigation into a methamphetamine production operation.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said that members of its Organized Crime Bureau -Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit made the seizures during the execution of six search warrants across multiple locations.

They say that the officers “dismantled an active meth lab” and seized a large quantity of drugs with a value of approximately $5 million. .

According to police, it is the “largest methamphetamine production operation” that has ever been investigated in York Region.

A total of eight people have been arrested so far and police say they are looking for a ninth suspect.

A news conference has been scheduled for Friday morning at York Regional Police Headquarters in Aurora to provide further details.

Police say that they will be making an appeal for assistance in locating the outstanding suspect during that news conference.