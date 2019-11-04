

Phil Tsekouras , CTV News Toronto





TORONTO--Eight boys and one man are facing multiple charges following a gun and gang related investigation in Regent Park.

Police said that on Sunday, at about 12:53 a.m., a wanted 15-year-old boy was seen exiting a townhouse in Regent Park by two plain clothes officers. The officers followed the boy, along with two other boys to the area of Eastern Avenue and Cherry Street, police said.

According to police, when officers attempted to arrest the wanted boy, he brandished a handgun and pointed it at the officers.

Police said that officers did not engage the boy and he fled. The boy was later located with a loaded handgun and arrested, according to police.

The two other boys were also arrested shortly after.

The 15-year-old boy, of Toronto, is facing a slew of charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, assault of a police officer with a firearm and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

The two other boys, both aged 16 and from Toronto, are also facing charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized .

On Sunday, the police investigation continued as officers executed a search warrant in the area of Regent and Cole streets.

According to police, five boys fled from the address after noticing the police presence. One of the boys was wanted on a warrant for an attempted murder investigation, police said. Once police entered the residence, officers said they located a 22-year-old man inside. Police said officers also located an illegal handgun inside the residence.

Adh-Har Hashim, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and careless storage of a firearm.

Three other 17-year-old boys from Toronto are charged with unauthorized possesioin of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

One 16-year-old boy of Toronto is facing several charges including discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition as well as failure to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence.

A 14-year-old boy from Toronto was also arrested. He is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

No suspect under the age of 18 can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The charges have not been tested in court.