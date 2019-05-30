

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A busy midtown artery that has been partially dug up for the construction of the Crosstown LRT has been selected as the worst road in Ontario by Canadian Automobile Association members.

The CAA released its annual list of the province’s 10 worst roads on Thursday morning and Eglinton Avenue East was the top selection, beating out Riverdale Drive in the community of Washago and Dufferin Street in Toronto’s west end, which finished third.

In a press release, the CAA said that drivers listed crumbling pavement, potholes, traffic congestion and poor road signage as their main reasons for selecting Eglinton Avenue East as Ontario’s worst road.

“While the condition of Eglinton Avenue is of concern to the public, many of the challenges for all road users will hopefully be resolved with the completion of the Eglinton Crosstown project,” Raymond Chan of CAA South Central Ontario said in the release. “The gridlock and congestion that many motorists are currently experiencing should ease as construction winds down, repairs to the road are made and as more people choose new transit options.”

Much of Eglinton Avenue has been under construction since work began on the Crosstown LRT in 2011 and the CAA said in its release that the work has "significantly impacted road conditions."

The construction isn’t expected to wrap up until 2021.

Here is CAA’s full list of the worst roads in Ontario.