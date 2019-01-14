Egg picture beats out Kylie Jenner for most-liked Instagram post
(Left: Instagram/@world_record_egg, Right: In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Kylie Jenner arrives at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 10:20AM EST
NEW YORK - Kylie Jenner's birth announcement is no longer the most-liked post on Instagram.
A photo of a simple brown egg has more than 27 million likes, surpassing the 18 million generated last year when Jenner posted a photo of her daughter Stormi.
The photo was posted Jan. 4 on the world--record--egg account. The poster aimed to set a record and "get the most liked post on Instagram."
Jenner responded to the egg dethroning her, posting a video on Instagram of her cracking a brown egg over pavement. She wrote: "Take that little egg."