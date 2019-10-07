

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he remains optimistic about ongoing teacher contract talks after averting an education workers strike over the weekend.

He says that in reaching a deal with the union representing 55,000 education workers important lessons have been learned which can be applied to other contract talks.

Lecce says he believes there is a "path forward" in the ongoing negotiations with Ontario's high school and elementary teachers.

Late last night the government, the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the school boards announced they'd reached a tentative contract that avoided a strike that was set to begin at midnight.

The potential labour disruption could have closed schools across the province, leaving parents scrambling to make child care arrangements.

Meanwhile, NDP leader Andrea Horwath warns that unless the government reverses school system cuts the remaining talks will be difficult.