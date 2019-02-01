Full-day kindergarten is here to stay according to Ontario’s education minister, capping off nearly days of confusion over the future of the elementary school program.

Both the minister and Premier Doug Ford repeatedly stressed this week that full-day kindergarten would continue for the 2019-2020 school year, but would be the subject of government consultation after that.

In a late Friday afternoon statement, Lisa Thompson addressed the “speculation” around whether the program would continue beyond the next school year.

“Let me be clear, we are absolutely committed to full day learning for four- and five-year-olds across the province,” Thompson said in a news release.

However, the statement has led to even more confusion over the difference between full-day kindergarten and “full day learning.”

Currently four and five year olds are taught by a teacher, and in some cases, an early childhood educator, between the hours of 9am-3:30pm. Schools are required to offer before-and-after class childcare, allowing parents to drop off children as early at 7am until 6pm.

While there are suggestions that the timings would remain the same, the minister’s office would not provide the definition of “full day learning.”

“The statement stands,” a spokesperson for Thompson told CTV News Toronto.

While the government has been consulting with school boards and unions on class sizes and teacher ratios, including junior and senior kindergarten, the talks haven’t centered on the future of full-day kindergarten.

“We value the experience and perspectives of our education partners and through the consultation, we look forward to hearing their feedback," Thompson said

Ford stated this week he wants to hear from parents and educators on full day kindergarten.

“I think the parents are the most important. And right beside them, are the teachers. Sitting down, talking to the frontline teachers as well, which is absolutely critical,” Ford told reporters on Wednesday.

The Premier’s Office couldn’t say whether the government will create a formal process for consultations on full day kindergarten or when it would begin.

Ford also suggested he wanted to make the $1.5 billion dollar a year program “better, not worse.”