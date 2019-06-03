Fired up over news that the Toronto District School Board considered spending millions on iPhones for its staff, Education Minister Lisa Thompson claimed the plan only got cancelled because they got caught.

“Instead of investing money in the classroom they are investing money in their own administrative staff,” Thompson said during Question Period at Queen’s Park on Monday.

Documents obtained by CTV News Toronto reveal that the board issued a request for proposal in February for 3,255 iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max devices, which can cost up to $1,519 each.

“To streamline its operations the board is standardizing on the iOS platform,” the preview document states, noting that currently 2,900 staff already own an iPhone and 1,165 use Android devices.

But the board abruptly cancelled the request for proposal Thursday, “given current budget constraints,” TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird told CTV News Toronto.

The school board announced where cuts would have to be made last month as they face a $67 million shortfall going into the 2019-2020 school year.

School board trustees were handed a budget plan outlining reduction and changes to the delivery of services and programs amid alterations to funding from the provincial government.

The loss for the school board totals at $67 million - $25.7 million is an annual structural shortfall and $42 million is net loss of funding from the provincial government.

Some of the cuts made to the TDSB’s annual operating budget, which total approximately $3.4 billion, include $12.5 million for supplementary teachers in French classes, $9 million for buses with senior kindergarten to Grade 5 French immersion classes, $5.82 million for learning centres, $5.4 million for central administration and $2.75 million for outdoor education.

Premier Doug Ford responded to the proposed spending on iPhones on Twitter, asking “no waste at school boards?”

“The Toronto District School Board wanted to buy nearly 4,000 of the newest, most expensive iPhones all at once,” he wrote. “While planning to spend over $5 million on iPhones, they wanted parents to believe they have no money for classrooms, repairs or teachers.”

The TDSB has for years struggled to balance the books and in recent weeks has also warned that provincial funding changes will mean teacher layoffs.

“This government is desperate, desperate to pin the blame on school boards,” said NDP education critic Marit Stiles. “Anything to avoid taking actual responsibility for the deliberate chaos they are causing in our schools.”

The TDSB insists it would not have paid full retail cost for the iPhones, saying it could have received a discount on a bulk order.

Eleven per cent of the TDSB’s 37,000 staff members receive board phones, including principals, vice-principals, central staff, and field staff.

“While the board is no longer seeking to upgrade cell phones at this time, the intent of buying newer technology would be to ensure a longer usable lifespan,” said Bird.

“Moving forward, we would look to include a larger variety of phones at different price points.”