EB lanes on Hwy. 401 closed in Mississauga following collision
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 7:03AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 17, 2018 7:08AM EST
All eastbound lanes on Highway 401 are closed at Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga due to a collision, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The collision happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.
There were reports of gunshots in the area at the time, though police have not confirmed that detail.
Paramedics were called to the scene but did not treat any patients.
More to come.